Pupils hurt in school bus crash

One person’s been seriously hurt and several schoolchildren have sustained minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The accident, involving a school bus, a lorry and a car, happened on the South Deeside Road near Maryculter Bridge around 7.45am.

It is understood the bus was carrying 13 pupils from Lathallan School in Johnshaven. None suffered serious injuries.

The coach driver was seriously injured while the other drivers have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road is closed to allow for crash investigations and diversions are in place.