RAF veterans’ celebration

A special event to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force will take place in Aberdeenshire next month.

Banchory Museum and Library are hosting an RAF Open Day on Saturday, March 10, to celebrate the 100th anniversary.

And organisers are appealing to RAF veterans and their relatives from throughout the region to come along for a day of nostalgia.

Members of the local Legion Scotland branch, Banchory ATC and Royal Air Force Association (RAFA) will be on hand to explain their roles in supporting RAF veterans and their families, and encouraging young people to learn useful skills and to try new adventures.

Chris Collins, vice-chairman of the Legion Scotland branch in Banchory, told the Leader: “We are trying to contact as many RAF veterans and their relatives in the area to come along.

“There will be photographs and memorabilia and we want to invite the public to have a chat with them and share their experiences and stories.”

Museum heritage officer Anne Lamb, who is being assisted in organising the event by senior library assistants Liz Gervaise and Pompa Banerjee, said: “The event is from 11 until 2 and we hope that an RAF veteran who is 96 will be able to come along.

“We hope that people will sit and chat and share memories.”

For more details email museum@aberdeenshire.gov.uk or call 01330 823367.