Remembering a special friend

A Stonehaven man who died after an accident during a charity cycle on Arran last June has been remembered by cyclists taking part in this year’s event.

Members of the Station Hotel Blue Eleven paused during the island challenge earlier this month in tribute to Jim Glennie.

The 14-strong group stopped at the spot, where there is memorial to the 64-year-old, to reflect on the first anniversary of his death.

They were taking part in the annual Arran Cycle Challenge in support of the Prince & Princess of Wales Hospice.

Members of Mr Glennie’s family also attended the event

Stonehaven group spokesman Tom McLellan said: “It was a strange feeling taking part this year without Jim.

“It was a very poignant event for us.

“I organised 12 roses for the 12 who were on it last year and we laid them at the scene.

“The hospice provided a wreath and some flowers as well, so they were laid too.

“It was a nice thing to do and we were all thinking about Jim at the time.”

The Station Hotel team raised more than £3500 for the charity.

The hospice offers a specialist palliative care service to meet the needs of people with a progressive, life-limiting illness.

Mr Glennie was a much-loved character in Stonehaven with many tributes describing him as a “true gentleman”

He was raising money for the hospice, with son Alan and 10 long-time friends from the town, when he was involved in an accident during the event.