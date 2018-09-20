Report says Shire among slowest for broadband speed

North East MSP Mike Rumbles has called on the Scottish Government to target crucial investment at areas worst affected by low internet speeds.

It follows a report by Audit Scotland confirming that broadband speeds in homes across Aberdeenshire are among the slowest in the country.

According to its Superfast Broadband for Scotland report, people in the area have, on average, the third lowest internet speeds in Scotland, at roughly 19mbps.

Meanwhile, 13% of homes in the local authority area are unable to receive speeds of even 10mbps.

The report also notes that with the current level of progress it will be challenging for the Scottish Government to deliver its target of speeds of 30mbps for every home before the 2021 deadline.

Mr Rumbles said: “The SNP have made a lot of big promises about internet speeds, especially for rural areas, but the fact of the matter is that the Scottish Government’s contribution to broadband development has so far been less than glorious.

“With the clock ticking, the Scottish Government has finally earmarked £600million for the programme for broadband development.

“Some of that funding is planned for the North-east but so far progress has been glacial.”

He added: “After listening to ministers patting themselves on the back for six years, I want to see more action from the Scottish Government to target the areas worst affected.”