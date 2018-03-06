Responses to Aberdeenshire recycling survey being studied

A survey aimed at improving recycling and waste services in Aberdeenshire has closed.

It ran throughout February, gathering 2,923 responses, which will now feed into future decisions on the approach to recycling and waste.

Six focus groups were also held which allowed residents to give more detailed feedback. They gave views on how services could be improved to boost the recycling rate - currently 43.5% - and how to send less materials to landfill.

A recent waste analysis showed around 30,000 tonnes of materials could be recycled using existing services are currently sent to landfill at the cost of around £3.5 mllion per year.

Possible changes put to residents to encourage the use of existing recycling services included introducing smaller kerbside landfill bins, less frequent collections of the current landfill bin, or both.

A formal consultation will be held on the draft strategy to seek residents’ opinions and those of councillors on the six area committees in the autumn.