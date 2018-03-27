River rescue at Cowie

Emergency services were called to Stonehaven this morning after a man fell into the Cowie Water.

The incident happened just before 9am near Glenury Crescent.

It is understood the man managed to get out of the water and was assisted up the steep embankment.

He is believed to be unhurt but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “We were was alerted at 8.59am on Tuesday, March 27, to a call to assist emergency service partners at Glenury Crescent, Stonehaven.

“Operations control immediately mobilised two fire engines.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was made safe.”