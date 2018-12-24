Roadside services plans for Hillside

Plans for a new petrol station and drive-thru restaurant and coffee shop have been unveiled for Hillside, near Portlethen.

EG Ltd wants to create the roadside services development along with associated access, 52 car-parking spaces and landscaping in the ‘City South’ zone and claim it will create between 80 and 100 new jobs.

Agents Colliers International say the area is perfectly suited to EG Ltd’s business model, stating: “The landowner, Dandara Ltd, highlight that the economic crash which occurred and resultant changes to the office market in Aberdeenshire has meant that other potential uses on the site have needed to be explored.

“The market has demonstrated no interest in class 4 users, however the applicant EG Group Ltd find that the site is wholly suited to their needs and to their tried-and-tested business model.

“It is considered that the retail offer will provide top-up shopping opportunities for customers of the petrol filling station and will not attract shoppers intending on undertaking their main ‘weekly’ shop.

“It is, therefore, considered that the proposal complies with policy B2 of the Local Development Plan.”

Dandara Ltd commented: “The EG development is key for us because it provides amenity and encourages activity and interest.

“It will be welcomed by occupiers and the nearby residential in our view.”

The application has already attracted an early letter of objection, with one resident stating: “Portlethen doesn’t need any more fast food or drive thru coffee shops.

“What it needs is decent sized community facilities to support the growing town.

“It needs a wider range of shops like butchers and bakers rather than quick buck restaurants. Bring in new shops not fast food.”

Representations can be made via Aberdeenshire Council’s website until January 10.