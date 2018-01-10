Rosie is set for a bright musical future

A Mackie Academy pupil has performed with the Royal Marines Band.

Rosie Martin, a tenor horn player, spent a week rehearsing a programme of different music styles before appearing with the band at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Hall.

During the concert Rosie, 17, performed alongside her aunt Zoe O’Gorman, who is a Colour Sergeant with the Royal Marines.

The S6 pupil was invited back to appear with the band at Perth Concert Hall.

They teamed up with Perth Choral Society and included a varied programme of solo band works and joint pieces with the choir.

A Royal Marines spokesperson said: “Over the two weeks she spent with the Royal Marines Band Rosie proved to be an excellent player demonstrating her very competent abilities and was a great ambassador for Mackie Academy and Aberdeenshire music services. “Her excellent tuition under Bruce Wallace was evident in her playing and there is no doubt she will carry on to have a successful career in the world of music.”

Rosie hopes to join the Royal Marines Band Service in the summer after her Higher exams.