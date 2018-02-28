Ross is a big hit in Los Angeles

A young Stonehaven man is forging a musical career in Los Angeles.

Ross Hodgkinson, 22, has been working with various artists live and in the studio and has formed a group.

Munro the Band have released their first three singles on all major streaming platforms.

Ross, a former Mackie Academy pupil, learned to play drums at school and was involved in each of Mackie’s musical groups.

He was Under 17 Young Scottish Jazz Musician of the Year in 2012, awarded by the Scottish Jazz Federation.

The following year the young drummer won a scholarship to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ross moved to the USA in September, 2013, to begin four years of studies.

He said: “It was an amazing experience where I studied with some of the top musicians in the world.

“As well as learning about jazz at Berklee, I also began to develop an interest in the recorded aspect of music in pop, rock,

electronic, soul and pretty much any contemporary musical genre.”

At Berlee’s graduation ceremony last year, Ross played drums in front of a distinguished audience which included Lionel Richie and Todd Rundgren.

Since moving to LA last September, he has worked with many prominent artists and Munro The Band are preparing to release new tracks.