Rotarians at care homes

For a second year, members of Stonehaven Rotary Club have visited care homes in the town.

They recently called in on Havencourt, Mowat Court, Clashfarquhar and Edenholme.

The visiting Rotarians provided residents and staff with a strawberry afternoon tea.

The strawberries, from Castleton, were praised for their excellent quality and were thoroughly enjoyed by all.

A Rotary spokesperson said residents of Mowat Court enjoyed their afternoon in the garden, adding : “Since last year the garden has undergone change and is now a lovely area for residents to enjoy.

“There is more work to be done and Mowat Court is always looking for volunteers to help.”

The Rotarians have already been asked if they can do the same again next year.