Schoolboy’s death “not suspicious”

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 14-year-old boy in Portlethen.

The teenager fell ill in the School Brae area around 11pm on Saturday.

Police and paramedics were called and passers-by assisted but the boy died a short time later.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, but police are trying to establish the exact circumstances.

Inspector Darren Bruce said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this extremely tragic and sad time.

“‎Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As is the case with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“As part of our inquiries there will be a police presence in the area as information is gathered.

“I would like to thank the local community for your patience and understanding while this is carried out.”