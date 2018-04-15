Scottish Parliament praise for Inverbervie Burgh Hall show

Inverbervie Burgh Hall Art Show has been praised in the Scottish Parliament.

The annual event, which highlights some of the best cultural output from the Mearns and surrounding area, ended on Sunday at the Bervie Hall.

North East Region MSP Liam Kerr, who has lodged a motion at Holyrood, says the free event is going “from strength to strength”.

He added: “The event does so much to demonstrate the rich culture and art scene of Bervie and its surroundings.

“The Burgh Hall does a lot for the community all year round, and I’ve asked my colleagues to support the volunteers behind this eight-day event.”