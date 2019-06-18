Scottish Parliament recognition for NE beaches

Aberdeenshire’s beaches have been hailed at the Scottish Parliament for achieving awards from Keep Scotland Beautiful.

Stonehaven was among eight locations in the region to win its beach award.

The accolade recognises high standards of beach management by communities, local authorities and land owners across Scotland.

Nine beaches have also passed the SEPA ratings system this month.

North East Region MSP Peter Chapman has tabled a Holyrood motion welcoming the announcement.

He said: “The bathing season begins in June and our beaches and bathing waters are ready to receive locals and tourists.

“I am pleased so many bathing waters across the North-east have passed SEPA’s strict tests.

“This will give many areas and tourism businesses a much-needed boost ahead of the summer holidays.”