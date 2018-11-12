Scottish SPCA highlights its ‘Staffie Week’

The Scottish SPCA is celebrating its annual Staffie Awareness Week this week by encouraging people to come along and meet its dogs.

Graeme Innes, animal rescue and rehoming centre manager at Drumoak, near Banchory, said they were always looking to do more to raise awareness of the breed, which the charity says is often mischaracterised.

He added: “Staffies are one of our most popular dogs and it’s clear to see why. They are friendly, loyal and affectionate.

“They are real people dogs and thrive on human companionship.

“Staffie Awareness Week gives us the chance to show off just how amazing they are as pets.”

The Aberdeenshire centre currently has one staffie, Naomi.

She arrived a few months ago in a poor state.

Graeme said: “As we’ve worked with her and gained her trust she’s transformed into a completely different dog.

“As much as we love her, we’re desperate to find her the loving family she deserves.”

Those interested in giving a staffie a new home can visit the Scottish SPCA website at scottishspca.org or call their local centre on 03000 999 999.