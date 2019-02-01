Scottish SPCA seeks homes for its snakes

The Scottish SPCA has 25 snakes waiting to find a home - including one in Aberdeenshire which has been in its care for around five years.

Snowflake, a cornsnake, is the charity’s longest serpent resident, having been at the rehoming centre for more than 1870 days.

Rescue and rehoming centre superintendent Sharon Comrie said: “Sadly we don’t receive many inquiries about our snakes.

“We find a lot of people are put off by their appearance. We understand that snakes aren’t for everyone but we feel they are often overlooked as pets.

“It’s not uncommon for them to stay with us for years before being rehomed but we’re positive we can find a suitable owner for every animal in our care.”

The appeal was made on National Serpent Day.

Anyone interested in rehoming a snake, or any other animal, should contact the Scottish SPCA on 03000 999 999 or visit www.scottishspca.org/rehome.