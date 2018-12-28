Secret Santa festive cheer in Bervie

Elves have once again been creating community secret Santa hampers in Inverbervie.

For the sixth year running, the team from What’s on Bervie co-ordinated donations from the local community and created festive hampers to promote some Yuletide cheer.

The idea behind the initiative is to provide a Christmas present to a local resident who may not receive a gift to open on the big day.

With the community shop running all year, the profits are spent at Christmas providing gifts to the Pensioners’ Lunch Club and to nominated residents of Inverbervie and surrounding area.

2018 was the busiest year so far with a massive 108 gifts and hampers being delivered in the village, which included the local nursing home, and nearby.

Chairperson Caroll Evans said: “As with all our projects, these things would not be possible without the support and sponsorship of local builder Fotheringham Property Developments, who provide a community hub for us to work from, free of charge.

“We have a full team of shoppers, wrappers and delivery elves and everyone involved enjoys it too.”