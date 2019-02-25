SFRS launches recruitment campaign for new firefighters

A leading Scottish Fire and Rescue Service figure has issued a rallying call to people from all walks of life to apply to become a wholetime firefighter.

The emergency service is set to launch its latest recruitment drive - seeking up to 300 applicants to join the 3,000-plus wholetime firefighters already working to protect communities.

At present, five per cent of Scotland’s firefighters identify as women while less than one per cent identify as belonging to an ethnic minority.

And SFRS Director of People and Organisational Development, Liz Barnes, says this latest campaign will actively work to encourage people from a wide range of backgrounds to help the Service ‘Break the Mould’ and further diversify.

Ms Barnes said: “We are very privileged to work for an emergency service that prides itself on working hard each and every day to serve and protect the people of Scotland.

“But we are also committed to ensuring that the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service reflects our country’s very unique and diverse communities - and that is why we are actively reaching out to everyone to ask them to consider a fantastic career as a wholetime firefighter.

“You will have to hit a high standard to ensure that you can safely respond in some of the most hostile and dynamic environments as part of an effective team - but equally you will also be required to work with residents and partners to prevent harm arising in the first place.

“We have an outstanding and committed training department who will ensure you are supported and guided through every single step of that process.

“But that process does not end there – you can take many routes within this service and we will help you to make the most of the opportunities available to you, whether that is as an Urban Search and Rescue Specialist or working your way into a senior officer role – maybe even Chief Officer one day.

“But I urge you to take that first step and apply to become a wholetime firefighter.”

She added: “Our message is simple – if you capable of being a firefighter, then we will help you realise that ambition.”

Applications to become a wholetime firefighter will go live on Thursday, March 21.

And ahead of the campaign launch, serving firefighters across Scotland will welcome potential applicants at a series of targeted open days across the country to reflect individual needs and requirements, including bespoke sessions for women.

Successful applicants will join colleagues on the front line who are not only skilled in rope rescue and water rescue but also CPR and enhanced Home Fire Safety Visits for the elderly and the vulnerable. The SFRS also works with a wide range of partners to pool knowledge and skills as part of a co-ordinated prevention drive to keep people safe.

But Mrs Barnes cautioned applicants to take their time and ensure they submit the best possible application

She continued: “Once applications go live you will have almost three weeks to make your submission.

“Don’t rush through it and please be aware that we will accept only your first application so do not leave it to the last minute and do not attempt to submit multiple applications.

“There is no doubt that our information sessions both general and targeted will assist and we also will be signposting people to the relevant information on our website. I would urge those who are interested to also follow our dedicated social media accounts where we will host, for example, a live question and answer session with a senior officer.

“This is an exciting time and we are very much looking forward to welcoming the next generation into a Service that is seeking to do so more for the people of Scotland.”

Register for job alerts here.