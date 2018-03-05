Two women have been charged in connection with alleged sheep-worrying incidents in the Stonehaven area on Friday, March 2.

A 47-year-old woman has been charged and will be reported to the procurator fiscal following an incident in the Netherley area at around 11am which involved a Husky-type dog.

It resulted in the deaths of five sheep and injuries to several others.

A 24-year-old woman has also been charged and will be reported to the fiscal following a second separate sheep-worrying incident at around 12pm in the Stonehaven area.

No sheep was killed as a result of the incident however, they were chased and distressed by a Gordon Setter-type dog.