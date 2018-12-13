Show your support for Christmas Jumper and Festive Footwear Days

It’s time to dig out your winter woolies and seasonal shoes for two very special fundraisers tomorrow (Friday).

Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day will be staged across Scotland on Friday (December 14).

Putting his feet up...Fife Flyers player Paul Crowder is supporting Children's Hospices Across Scotland's Festive Footwear Friday Christmas fundraising drive tomorrow. He is pictured here at Rachel house, donning his festive baffies to help launch the campaign.

And Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) is holding its Festive Footwear Friday event too.

Flashing, festive knits will be sweeping the nation as schools, homes and offices across the country ditch their day-to-day dress and don their daftest, most wonderful woollies.

Save the Children is expecting more than five million people across the UK to take part in the biggest, silliest Christmas Jumper Day ever.

Among the celebrity supporters here in Scotland are the Red Hot Chilli Pipers.

Willie Armstrong, founding member, said: “We’re thrilled to be involved in Save the Children’s annual Christmas Jumper Day and donning our festive knits to raise awareness for such a good cause. We’ve paired ours with kilts and bagpipes – we’re style icons in the making!

“For just £2 you can give children hope for a better future so follow our lead and sign up now.”

Other Scottish celebrity supporters include actor Alan Cumming and comedian and actress Karen Dunbar.

Save the Children fights every single day for children’s futures. So get your jumper on and lend a hand!

Whether it’s with Christmassy colleagues, sparkly school friends or just you and your merry mates, by sticking on a fabulously festive knit, signing up and donating £2 to Save the Children (£1 if you’re at school) at christmasjumperday.org, you will be helping give children hope for a better future.

CHAS is also hoping people will put some Christmas crackers on their feet tomororw to show support for its Festive Footwear Friday campaign.

As part of a Christmas fundraising drive, CHAS is asking Scots to help raise vital funds to keep smiles on children’s faces.

Slip into your festive slippers, stride to work in your sparkly shoes or rock your party socks – then donate just £2 to help the charity.

CHAS knows that Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year for every family and that includes those with children who may be facing their last festive season.

With its two hospices, Rachel House in Kinross and Robin House in Balloch, as well as home-care support, CHAS helps families enjoy a fun and laughter-filled Christmas, making memories that last a lifetime.

But it comes at a cost. Just one day’s care in Robin and Rachel House is £5650 and it costs CHAS £12,750 every day to provide care in hospices, homes and in hospitals.

In December alone, CHAS will spend more than £400,000 to make sure children and families get to enjoy precious time together in a relaxed, caring and joyous environment.

The Fife Flyers have already done their bit for CHAS – the ice hockey team and its supporters have donated almost £60,000 in the last 22 years. So during a recent visit, players happily donned their festive footwear.

Don’t miss your chance to do likewise with your friends, families or workmates tomorrow!

Sign up at the website www.chas.org.uk/events/festive-footwear-friday-2018.