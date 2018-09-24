Special award for Macphie

Mearns food ingredient manufacturer Macphie has been given a special recognition award by the UK food and drink industry.

The honour was announced at the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Awards held in London last Thursday.

It recognises Macphie’s innovative work in reformulation, particularly sugar reduction, as well as keeping the same high quality of its product.

The Glenbervie company’s work in schools was commended for showing that a career in the food industry isn’t limited to becoming a chef or baker, and that science plays an important part in developing new food products.

Accepting the award, chairman Alastair Macphie said: “The announcement came as a real surprise but we are thrilled by this recognition from the industry which is a huge honour for us.

“Receiving this award from our peers is recognition of the talent within the business and the hard work the entire team puts in to making Macphie a success.”

The FDF Awards is an annual ceremony to celebrate the best innovation, ambition, creativity and growth in the food and drink sector.

Macphie had been nominated in the Education Initiative category earlier in the evening, along with PepsiCo, Premier Foods and RSSL, narrowly missing out to winners Nestle UK.

David Thomson, CEO of FDF Scotland, said: “The food and drink industry is massively important to the UK economy and it is great to see a Scottish company getting recognition for the work it is doing.

“Innovation and reformulation are vital in maintaining a vibrant and relevant industry into the future.

“Macphie continues to make great strides in these fields and we commend them for that, as well as raising the profile of the industry as a aspirational career choice for the next generation.”

Macphie is also a finalist for the Inspiring Futures category in the Northern Star Business Awards in recognition for its work with schools. The winner is announced in Aberdeen tonight (Thursday).

Macphie is the UK’s leading, independent food ingredients manufacturer, and has been producing premium quality food ingredients and solutions since 1928.

The company employs more than 300 workers across three sites with headquarters in Glenbervie.