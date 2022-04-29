Specialist investigation works have revealed problems necessitating the road be closed for the rest of the year

Bervie Braes to remain closed say council

Following investigations into the stability of Bervie Braes at Stonehaven following a minor landslip late last year, the council have had to close the route to vehicular traffic for the remainder of the year with immediate effect.

A second line of barriers will now be installed in the carriageway to provide increased capacity for debris should further landslips occur with extra barriers also being positioned to enable the pathway to remain open for pedestrians and cyclists.

It was the council’s hope that the road could re-open with an enhanced monitoring system in place while the investigations continued on site and designs had been drawn up for a stabilisation solution of the area.

Sadly that is no longer possible on safety grounds as the instability of the slope is far more extensive than had been previously anticipated with the potential for a much larger slip presenting an unacceptable risk to vehicles using the road if it were reopened.

It should be noted that the slope below the road at this location was soil-nailed as part of the stabilisation works in 2014/15 so the present landslip poses no risk to the stability of the lower slope or to residential properties at this location. The additional barriers will also control any possibility of debris flow onto the top of the lower slope.