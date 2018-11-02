Statue plans for famous Mearns ‘son’

One of the Mearns’ most famous and celebrated historical figures could soon be honoured with a bronze statue erected in his home village.

James Taylor was born at Mosspark, Auchenblae, in 1835 and left the area aged 17 to work on a coffee plantation in Sri Lanka.

He went on to become the “father of the Ceylon tea enterprise” in Sri Lanka where he is still known 150 years on as Sami Dorai – the Master who is God.

Now, his local community wants to pay tribute to his outstanding achievements by putting up a bronze sculpture at Mosspark.

Auchenblae Heritage Society began discussing the idea with Aberdeenshire Council last year.

Firm proposals have now been submitted to local authority planners for the installation.

In addition to the bust sculpture, the proposals feature hard landscaping at the Mackenzie Avenue site.

There are also plans for tea-box planters for tea bushes, seating and information boards.

A book – ‘Tea & Empire: James Taylor in Victorian Ceylon’ – was published last year by authors Angela McCarthy and Sir Tom Devine, covering the life and times of this particularly entrepreneurial Scot.