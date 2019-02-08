Steaming ahead for a busy season

Stonehaven’s land train is gearing up for another record season.

The Stoney Express welcomed nearly 4000 passengers on board last summer and it is hoped that that number will swell in 2019.

Operator Stonehaven Town Partnership (STP) is already looking forward to a busy season.

The land train team is making preparations to get the popular attraction in tip-top condition.

STP is looking for drivers and conductors and is encouraging volunteers to get in contact.

The train takes in many of the town’s sights including the open air pool and caravan park, the harbour and Dunnottar Castle.

It will start running at the school Easter break at the beginning of April and will operate daily throughout the holidays.

The train will then be in operation at weekends until the start of the summer holidays when it will run daily.

Jim Stephen, STP chair, said: “The land train team is working hard to get the train ready for the season and we would very much like to hear from you if you are interested in joining us.

“We carried nearly 4000 passengers in the school summer holidays alone and we are looking forward to welcoming many more on board this year.”

The Stoney Express is also available for private hire and last year held birthday parties, hosted school and nursery trips and even took part in a wedding.

Many local businesses give support through advertising on the train and the operator would welcome any business or group that wishes to take part.

For more information about the land train, contact projects@stpweb.org.