Stephenie carves out a career in joinery

When an Auchenblae girl realised she had a passion for woodwork at school, joinery seemed like the obvious career choice.

Stephenie Barron enrolled at Dundee and Angus College’s Arbroath campus and hasn’t looked back.

Stephenie, 17, said: “I’ve learned all sorts of things, from using hand and power tools to the different joints you get plus drawing and employability skills.”

As well as completing her course work making a door and window, fitting skirtings and facings, Stephenie also volunteered to work on a local community project, strapping and plaster boarding an internal wall and designing and building a bespoke outdoor storage shed for a local school.

She added: “I enjoyed these very much as they are permanent structures so the community and school children will all benefit.

“I’ve also been able to make a second floor with stairs and a banister for a cage I already owned for my pet hedgehog.

“I’ve loved the work experience I have had so far and hope to get more with local employers.”

Stephenie is keen to take steps towards her future career and hopes to become an apprentice then a fully qualified joiner.

Lecturer Steve Rennie said: “The input from Stephenie has been amazing and her practical ability and in-depth detail on theory research is very impressive.

“She pays great attention to detail and thoroughly researches all topics.”

He added: “The NPA Joinery course is aimed at teaching male and female students the employability and joinery skills that local employers are looking for in a young person.

“The very best students are then encouraged, with help from myself, to seek local work experience. The feedback from employers can then be added to the students’ CVs to hopefully gain further work experience.”

Any local company looking to offer work experience can contact Steve at s.rennie@dundeeandangus.ac.uk