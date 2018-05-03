Stonehaven architects add to collection of awards

Stonehaven-based Hyve Architects has won another national competition to add to its growing list of industry awards.

Run in conjunction with the Royal Incorporation of Architects Scotland (RIAS), the Velux Maximum Exposure Award recognises the innovative vision of designers in Scotland who use Velux products to create inventive and modern designs.

The winning project, The Gables, is an extension and renovation of a period property in the heart of Stonehaven Conversation Area.

A second Hyve project, a new extension to Stonehouse Mill at Drumlithie, was also shortlisted as one of the eight finalists in the competition which attracted submissions by top architects from across Scotland.

Nikki Ritchie, director of Hyve Architects, said: “We were delighted to win this award and we are particularly pleased that both of our entries were shortlisted this year.

“This award is a great way to showcase smaller scale, domestic projects which often get overlooked in architecture competitions.”

It is the second award won by Hyve for The Gables.

In 2017, the company was named winner of the Design Award – Residential Category by the Aberdeen Society of Architects.

Hyve’s Pitmedden House at Dyce project to replace an old conservatory with a new garden room was also shortlisted as a finalist.

The firm, originally ISIS Architecture, was set up by Nikki Ritchie in 2005, starting off from an office in her front room.