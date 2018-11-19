Stonehaven centenarian: Olive celebrates her landmark birthday

A Stonehaven woman has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Family, friends and carers visited Olive McEwan on her landmark day on Tuesday of last week.

Olive McEwan celebrating her 100th birthday with carers

Mrs McEwan puts her longevity down to remaining active.

She was still doing her garden until just a few years ago.

Mrs McEwan was born at Tillathrowie, Gartly, the youngest of three daughters.

The family moved to Adendale, Strachan, when she was eight where she spent the rest of her childhood before training as a primary teacher at Aberdeen.

She taught at several schools, including Sunnybank during the war, and then Quarryhill, Drumgarth and Kaimhill.

The mother-of-two, who is a grandmother and great-grandmother, moved to Stonehaven in the mid 70s. She was married for 61 years, losing her husband nine years ago.

Son Gordon said: “Her advice for a long life is to keep active.

“She was still doing her garden in her 90s.

“She still stays at home and really enjoys seeing her carers each day. One of them brought along her one-year-old son on her birthday.”