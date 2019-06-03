Stonehaven couple lead Kiltwalkers

A Stonehaven couple led out walkers at one of the events of this year’s Aberdeen Kiltwalk, held at the weekend.

A record-breaking 3200 walkers took to the streets of Aberdeen city and shire on Sunday, raising more than £800,000 for charities across the north east.

A record-breaking 3200 walkers took part in this year's Kiltwalk.

Gail Sangster was out in front to lead the 830 walkers participating in the 15-mile Big Stroll, from Crathes Castle, along with her husband Bruce and seven of her friends and family. Their son, Finlay, was born at 28 weeks and suffers from Cerebral Palsy. Since his birth, Gail, Bruce and their family have been fundraising for eponymous charity Finlay’s Fund, raising over £100,000.

Leading out the 1650 walkers on 26-mile Mighty Stride from Banchory was 25-year-old Ben Lobban, who lost his brother Sam in 2018. Raising funds for mental health charity SAMH, Ben took on the Kiltwalk as a ‘thank you’ for the work the charity carries out to help people with mental health issues across the country.

In addition, more than 700 people took part in the five-mile Wee Wander. All walkers finished at the Kiltwalk village in Duthie Park.

Every £1 raised by walkers receives a 40% boost from Sir Tom Hunter and the Hunter Foundation.

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk CEO said: “The people of Aberdeen, city and ‘shire, have truly embraced Kiltwalk and it’s reflected in the record-breaking numbers. The atmosphere created by our walkers, who are helping more than 300 charities, was very special and they didn’t let the threat of rain spoil their day, nor their fundraising.”

The next walk takes place from St. Andrews to Dundee on August 18 and the final Kiltwalk is in Edinburgh on September 15. To sign up for the remaining Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalks this year, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.