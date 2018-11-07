Stonehaven Fireballs: Organisers appeal for marshals

A plea has been made for marshals for the Stonehaven Fireballs.

Organisers are looking for volunteers to help out at the ever-popular fire festival.

Anyone volunteering needs of be 18 and over, physically fit and to be available from 8.30pm on December 31 until 1am on the January 1.

Event co-ordinator Kevin Boyne told the Leader this week: “As always, without our loyal team of volunteers, the event could not take place.

“We are looking forward to old and new marshals coming forward.”

Kevin added that marshalling has its ‘perks’.

He said: “For anyone wanting to swing a fireball in the future, this is the first step in getting there, and the bonus of being a marshal is that you get a ringside view of the whole event.”

Volunteers can contact the fireballs committee through its Facebook page or email admin@stonehavenfireballs.co.uk, or call Kevin on 01569 762894.

Meanwhile, planning is well advanced way for this year’s spectacular.

The world-famous fireballs was given a major boost in September when Stewart Milne Homes announced sponsorship until 2021.

By then, the housebuilder will have backed the event for five years and helped organisers – Stonehaven Fireballs Association – to delight thousands of spectators in what continues to be a free event.

The continuing success of the time-honoured festival is reliant on the many volunteers, local businesses and residents.

However, with the funding and support now confirmed, the popularity is expected to grow.

Last year saw around 12,000 spectators watch 45 fireball swingers parade down the High Street at midnight, accompanied by bagpipers and performers, before casting the fireballs into the harbour.