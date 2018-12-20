Stonehaven ‘Happening’ dates announced

Dates have been announced for next year’s Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven.

For three days, from Thursday June 20 to Saturday June 22, the hugely-popular celebration of beer, food and music will attract around 5,500 people to the town.

It’s a milestone for the event which will be marking the 10th anniversary of the first beer festival held in Stonehaven.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “We’ve been hard at work putting together a Happening that will celebrate a decade of offering the finest choice of beer we can find, along with award-winning food and a dizzying array of musical talent, all while raising more than £125,00 in total for local charities” said Robert.

“There will be a few surprises, too, to make this 10th anniversary an occasion to remember, and not just for the 120-plus beers we will have from around the UK, across the continent and from the US.”

Robert said it was fitting to announce the dates around the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, as the Happening will fall on the summer solstice, the longest day.

He added: “Think of it as an early Christmas present – especially as we are opening entries for our cycling sportive on Christmas Day.”

The Happening’s cycling event, introduced four years ago, has grown in popularity to become one of the most sought-after events in Scotland’s cycling calendar, offering three challenging routes over 52, 72 and 100 miles.

Robert, founder of the Six Degrees North brewery, said general tickets will go on sale in the spring for the event, run entirely by volunteers, held in a purpose-built marquee in Baird Park.

He added: “We have come a long way since 2009.”