Stonehaven musician in BBC final

A Stonehaven fiddle player is among the finalists in BBC Radio Scotland’s Young Traditional Musician of the Year 2019 to be held later this month.

Cameron Ross, 24, will face five of the country’s finest young musicians in the grand final in the City Halls, Glasgow, on Sunday, January 27.

Cameron has studied Scottish music at the National Centre of Excellence in Traditional Music, North East of Scotland Music School, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and spent a year studying bluegrass and old time music at East Tennessee State University.

He incorporates these different styles in his playing, compositions and arrangements and has toured internationally.

Cameron will be up against a fiddle player and a guitarist from Glasgow, a vocalist from Skye, a bagpipe player from Linlithgow, and a flute player from Coatbridge.

Presented by Bruce MacGregor and part of Celtic Connections 2019, live performances at the event will also be filmed and posted on the BBC Radio Scotland website.

The final will be live on Radio Scotland from 5.05-8pm on January 27.