Stonehaven project on awards shortlist

A Stonehaven restoration project has been shortlisted for a leading building award.

Eden Manor was transformed from a derelict former care facility into homes for the over 50s.

It has been selected in the residential category in the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards.

Eden Manor was renovated by Fotheringham Homes into five apartments and 10 single storey terraced homes.

Residents began moving into the property last November.

Michael Fotheringham, director of Fotheringham Homes, said: “We are extremely proud to see the impact we have made by restoring Eden Manor, not only for the residents moving in but also their families and the local community surrounding it.

“From the design stages with John D Crawfords Architects, to construction and handover, there’s been a sense of excitement around the project which has beautifully restored the main features of the abandoned C-listed building into modern homes.

“Being shortlisted in the RICS Awards is a real testament to the hard work and effort that the team put into all of our properties.”

The Stonehaven project will join 28 finalists in the Scotland area ceremony at Glasgow’s Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa on Thursday, May 2.

Colin Smith, chair of the RICS Awards 2019 Scotland judging panel, said: “What is great about the RICS Awards is that they celebrate and recognise the impact these property projects are having on their local communities, as well as the talent and collaboration of the teams behind them.

“The judges are always impressed with the calibre of entries we receive, making shortlisting a tough task.

“This year, our judges shortlisted the renovation of Eden Manor to demonstrate transformation that residential developments can have and our judges look forward to visiting the project to find out more about the process involved.”

Winners advance to the national RICS Awards final in November.