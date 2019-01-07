Stonehaven residents’ fundraising praised at Scottish Parliament

Fundraising by residents of Malcolm’s Way in Stonehaven has been praised at the Scottish Parliament.

A dazzling festive lights display in the street is helping to raise £40,000 for a wheelchair-accessible playground for local children.

North East Region MSP Liam Kerr has now tabled a motion at Holyrood congratulating the residents on their efforts.

Mr Kerr visited Patricia Bruce, one of the organisers of the annual Malcolm’s Way display, which is attracting huge attention in the town.

Patricia, 41, and her late husband, Tom, who died in 2015, began the festive tradition when they moved to Stonehaven in 2009.

The cash gathered was donated to charity and this year funds will be directed to Friends of Carronhill School.

The Friends hope to buy playground equipment which would allow children with special needs the opportunity to play.

Mr Kerr said: “Patricia and the local Stonehaven community are lighting the way to a playground that every child can enjoy.

“I am very impressed by the amount they have raised over the years and also by how they have transformed the road into a winter wonderland.”

The Carronhill Playground Fund has been set up to raise money to buy accessible equipment for the school in order to benefit every child.

Its aim is to purchase a wheelchair accessible swing and roundabout.

The entire length of Malcolm’s Way is lit this year, attracting large numbers of visitors.

Donations are totalling £150 on some evenings.

More than £60,000 has been raised for various good causes over the last five years.