Stonehaven RNLI praise schoolboy’s donation

A thoughtful schoolboy has given up birthday presents so he could make a donation to Stonehaven RNLI.

Instead, Ruaridh Knight, 8, asked friends to make a contribution to the lifeboat station.

And the Portlethen Primary School pupil raised an amazing £146.

Ruaridh, who is in P4, visited the Stonehaven station in September.

His dad David said: “Ruaridh became fascinated with the RNLI following a visit with his school.

“He already had plenty toys, so he thought it would be a nice idea to raise money for the RNLI by asking his friends for donations instead of receiving gifts at his birthday party.”

Andy Martin, lifeboat operations manager at Stonehaven, said: “The crew were honoured to meet Ruaridh and his family.

“We were all in awe of his enthusiasm for the lifeboat and his incredible generosity for someone so young.

“Ruaridh is welcome to visit us at any time, to see how his valued donation is being used to help us help others.”

Ruaridh was give VIP treatment during his tour of the station last Thursday.