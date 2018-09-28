Stonehaven Royal Bank building conversion approved

Plans to convert the former Royal Bank of Scotland building in Stonehaven into a restaurant and takeaway have been approved.

Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee voted 8-3 in favour of the application by Sava Estates at its meeting on Tuesday.

Councillors heard that Domino’s Pizza will be moving into the property in Market Square.

There will be separate applications for signage and a late-hours catering licence.

Nine objections were lodged, largely over a ventilation flue which will be needed at the rear of the building.

Officials recommended granting full planning permission, subject to certain conditions.

Councillor Sandy Wallace, seconded by Councillor Colin Pike, moved approval of the development in line with the planners’ recommendation.

Councillor Jeff Hutchison, seconded by Councillor Sarah Dickinson, put forward an amendment for refusal.

The grounds were that a flue in a conservation area breached the council’s town centre policies.