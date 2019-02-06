Stonehaven salon wins leading award

A Stonehaven hair salon is celebrating another top accolade.

Fusion Hairdressing won the Best Hair Salon of the Year category at the North East Hair and Beauty Awards.

The business, in the town’s Barclay Street, landed a series of titles at various awards ceremonies last year.

And owner Sandra Hunter is delighted to be continuing the success story in 2019.

She said: “The team are over the moon at winning this prestigious award.

“It’s great to see all the hard work they do being recognised.

“We’d also like to thank all our loyal clients for all the support over years. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Meanwhile, another Stonehaven business, Bellevie Beauty Salon in Evan Street, won the award for Best Beauty Salon.

The event, which was being held for the first time, took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops on Sunday evening.

It was attended by more than 250 guests from the hair and beauty industry.

The awards were hosted by STV presenters Chris Harvey and Sean Batty and the proceeds went to the STV Appeal.