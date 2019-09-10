Stoney oak in running for Tree of Year

An oak planted at Dunnottar Church is in the running to be named Scotland’s Tree of the Year 2019.

Voting opened this week following public nominations earlier in the year.

The Peace Tree at the Stonehaven church is among six finalists chosen by an expert panel convened by Woodland Trust Scotland.

It was nominated by North Kincardine Conservative Councillor Colin Pike, one of Aberdeenshire Council’s Tree Champions.

He said: “This oak tree stands for everything we would look for in promoting tourism, biodiversity, history and a sense of pride whilst remembering those who gave so much in conflict a hundred years ago.”

The oak was planted at Dunnottar Church in 1919 to mark the signing of the treaty ending the First World War, and is officially recognised as a national war memorial.

One hundred years on, a service was held on July 6 and attended by Freemasons from the Province of Kincardineshire, principally from the Lodge of Stonehaven No 65, along with guests from local churches and organisations.

The original spade used to plant the tree was on display and is kept in the Masonic Lodge above the internal entrance door.

Once hidden away by brambles, the tree has been returned to view in recent years and celebrated its 100th birthday by producing a good crop of acorns for the first time in many years.

The winning tree stands to win a £1000 care package thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony in the Scottish Parliament later in the year.

To vote for the Peace Tree visit https://www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/visiting-woods/vote-tree-of-the-year-2019/scotland/.