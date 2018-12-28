Stoney’s ready for the fireballs

Stonehaven is getting set for its famous Hogmanay spectacular.

Excitement is building in the town as final preparations get under way for the traditional fireball parade.

Organisers are delighted with 50 fireball swingers taking part this year, including four new recruits to the High Street procession.

Fireballs committee vice-chairman Jim Stephen said: “We are really pleased to see that more people are coming forward and looking to get involved.

“It’s great to see new faces to keep the tradition alive.”

And the community will welcome special visitors to the fire festival with a 25-strong group from Andorra witnessing the New Year celebration

Earlier this year, representatives from the fireballs committee travelled to the principality to see its own fiery celebration.

The trip has resulted in the return visit.

Event Scotland is assisting with entertainment beforehand starting at 10.30pm with Pyroceltica, a fire-juggling troupe, drumming group Guarena, and Newtonhill and Howe o’ the Mearns pipe bands.

The committee would still like to hear from anyone wanting to volunteer for marshalling for what is expected to be a crowd in the region of 10,000.

People are being advised to arrive early for the fireball procession.

Chairman Ross Milne said they appreciated all the help they had received in arranging this year’s event.

The committee received a major sponsorship boost from Stewart Milne Homes in September, with the housebuilder announcing that it would give its backing for the event until 2021.