Storm Ali blasts North-east

Police are urging drivers to take care on North-east roads as Storm Ali sweeps across the region.

There are reports of debris, branches and trees being blown onto some roads.

Road Policing Inspector Neil Morrison said: “Conditions are very blustery at the moment and the high winds are expected to remain in our area until later this evening.

“I would urge all motorists to drive carefully and with caution, especially on country roads where potential hazards could be around corners.

“Reduce your speed and leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front.

He added: “Should you come across a dangerous hazard, such as a fallen tree across the road, please call 101 to report the matter. “This will allow us to notify the appropriate authorities and have the tree or item removed.”