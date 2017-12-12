‘Strictly’ boost for care home

A Stonehaven care home has raised £2470 from a Strictly dance event.

Themed as a Night at the Movies, the performances featured music from the best-loved films.

The Bungalow in Arduthie Street, for adults with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities (PMLD), sought couples or dance partners with mixed abilities.

Barney, from Ballroom Barney, coached them in a variety of steps from smooth, gliding foxtrot to an elegant, passionate Tango.

Kathleen Keith, The Bungalow’s service unit manager, said: “Without the talented dancers, the fundraiser would not have reached such popularity with the public and we are grateful that each of them gave up their time to showcase their ballroom talents.”

The judges, Pat and Derek Reid from Two Left Feet, Sandra ‘Darcy’ McWilliam and Derek ‘Bruno’ Keith, had the difficult task of reducing six couples to two, but it was the audience who chose this year’s winners.

Stonehaven residents Kirsty and Bill Williamson won the title with their sharp footwork and beautiful body shapes in a dramatic Paso Doble.

Kathleen added: “The raffle was generous and we extend our sincerest thanks to local businesses and community members for their big-heartedness.

“The fundraising objective is to raise awareness of the support services The Bungalow offers and combine a fun fundraising event with unmatched entertainment for the community”