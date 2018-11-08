Stroke survivor says ‘thank you’

A Stonehaven woman, who suffered a stroke at the age of 49, has raised more than £1400 for the charity that changed her life.

Ruth Ironside lost control of the left side of her body and had to learn to walk again following the stroke.

Thanks to physiotherapy and the support of her Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland Stroke (CHSS) nurse, Ruth has made an amazing recovery.

After the vital support the mother-of-two received from CHSS, she wanted to give something back.

Ruth, 51, gathered together members of the local community and put on a summer garden party in August to fundraise for the charity.

The event raised £1,426.75 to support people living with the effects of chest, heart and stroke conditions.

Many local businesses contributed generously for the raffle including Kirktown Garden Centre, Queens Hotel, Number 44 and Stonehaven Bed Centre.

Ruth said: “I was overwhelmed with the support we received from the local community.

“CHSS is a charity very close to my heart. Without the support of my fantastic stroke nurse I certainly wouldn’t be where I am today.

“She really helped me rebuild my life after stroke.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who came along and supported the event.

“A special thanks to all the local businesses who gave so generously to help this event happen.”

Commenting on the fundraiser, Katie Jones, CHSS fundraising officer, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to Ruth for organising this amazing event and to everyone who gave so generously.

“It will go towards supporting people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions to live their lives to the full.”