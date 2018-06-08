Sunshine all the way for the Feein’Market

The sun shone and the crowds turned out in large numbers for Stonehaven’s annual Feein’ Market.

Market Square and the town hall were a hive of activity with the many and varied stalls, and there was plenty of entertainment throughout the day for young and old.

Event convener David Lawman with his award. Picture: Jim Stephen

The popular event was organised for the 18th year by Stonehaven and District Lions Club and a total of £9,000 has been distributed to local causes.

A club spokesperson said: “The club would like to thank everyone who attended, took part and helped out with this year’s Feein’ Market.

“Thanks to Stonehaven Round Table who saved the day with a replacement generator, the fireballs committee and the rugby club for helping set up and dismantle, to the local businesses for their understanding with the carpark closure and for their help and support during the day.

“Without the amazing support of our local community we could not run this event.”

It was a special occasion for event convener David Lawman, who received the highest Lions Club honour.

Mr Lawman was given the Melvin Jones Award for his many years of dedicated service as a Lion, and as a valued member of the community.

Kelsey Stewart, Stonehaven’s Commonwealth Games Scottish team member, and Stonehaven Pipe Band. got the market under way.

The Lindsay School of Dance was joined by others and Mackie Academy played a leading role in the day’s entertainment.

Local groups benefited once again from Lions’ donations.

The focus this year was on local schools with Carronhill Playground fund receiving £5,000 and Dunnottar, Arduthie and Mill O’ Forest Primary Schools £500 each.

Pillar Kincardine, Kelsey Stewart, the Fireballs Association, North East Rider Volunteers, local junior bowler Lauren Roddie and the Stonehaven Branch of the Legion Scotland all received cheques.