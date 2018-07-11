Superb folk festival lights up the town

Organisers of the 30th Stonehaven Folk Festival have hailed another successful event.

It was boosted by excellent weather, sell-out town hall concerts, music and song all over the town and a new record for the World’s Largest Ceilidh Band.

The festival started with an extra night on Thursday with Celtic Rockers Manran, and the tempo never slowed.

On Friday afternoon, a new world record was set for the World’s Largest Ceilidh Band.

This had been in the planning for more than six months and people had registered to take part from all over Scotland, a few from England and one couple from the USA.

The event was held in the main hall at Mackie Academy and 250 musicians were needed to establish the record.

In all, there were 288 musicians, 22 dancers, one expert witness, two independent witnesses and over 25 volunteer stewards for the event. It has yet to be authenticated by Guinness but it is a world record.

On Saturday and Sunday the marquee in the Square was packed each afternoon for the free concerts, the harbour was alive with sessions and people simply enjoying the atmosphere.

There were also afternoon family-friendly sessions in the Beach Pavilion and workshops at the Community Centre.

“Youth” was well represented with a Scottish Culture and Traditions Youth concert, a festival club with all young musicians and lots of sessions with a high standard boding well for the future of Scottish music and song. A couple of them played as part of the town twinning events.

Saturday and Sunday night concerts were packed, with Irish supergroup Altan headlining on Saturday and Orkney band the Chair closing the Sunday night concert.