Support for Cammachmore homes project

Plans to demolish a former hotel and create five new homes on the site have been welcomed by local residents.

An application by Rocin Ltd for ‘Cammies’ at Cammachmore has received 41 letters of support – with one objection.

Despite previous unsuccessful applications for redevelopment of the greenbelt site, Aberdeenshire Council planners are now recommending a delegated grant to its infrastructure services committee.

Members of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee will hear tomorrow (Tuesday) that planners consider the proposed development will “significantly enhance the contribution of the site to the character of the greenbelt and surrounding landscape”.

In a report to councillors, infrastructure services director Stephen Archer states: “The business on site has clearly ceased to operate and following attempts to market the former business, it is clear that there is no scope to re-invigorate the former use in this location.

“As such, it is considered pragmatic that the re-development of this now brownfield site can be supported as a departure from Policy R1: Special Rural Areas.”

The 41 supporters of the plans say the proposal would be in keeping with the existing development to the north of the site and significantly enhance the character of the area.

They feel the development would provide houses on a brownfield site to bring new families into the area, help boost the local economy and prevent further deterioration of the existing building and the negative impact that will have on the landscape.

One objector, however, maintains that the development would be “out of character with the existing hamlet” and that the proposal makes no provision for open space or play areas for children.

They are also concerned the application will set a precedent for further development on agricultural fields in the vicinity.