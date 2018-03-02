Talking Newspaper wants volunteers

Stonehaven’s Talking Newspaper - also known as The Spik o the Mearns - is seeking new volunteers to help people who are blind and partially-sighted in and around the town.

For more than 20 years, a weekly recording of the Mearns Leader has been produced, supplemented by other articles, which helps nearly 40 people in the local area.

It all began when two local women met in the street and one asked the other what she was away to do - the answer being that she was going to read the Leader to her mother.

Small beginnings, but now the talking newspaper has around 50 volunteers who work on a rota.

There are four teams of volunteers on the rota, with the editors meeting on a Thursday once the Leader is available and the reading, recording and administration is done on a Friday evening in Stonehaven’s Invercarron Resource Centre.

Reading and recording starts at 6pm and usually takes around 90 minutes to complete.

If you want to help in any way, then get in contact with Angus Mackintosh, chairman of Stonehaven Talking Newspaper, on 01569 766976.