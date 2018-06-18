Teenager’s family praise life-saving efforts

The family of a Portlethen schoolboy who died after falling ill have thanked all who tried to save his life.

Relatives of Zaine Grieve, 14, have been left “absolutely devastated” by his death.

The teenager became ill in the School Brae area around 11pm on Saturday.

Police, paramedics and passers-by tried to save him but he died a short time later.

In a statement, Zaine’s family said: “We have been left absolutely devastated by the death of Zaine who was a much-loved son and brother.

“Zaine was extremely popular and will be missed by all his family and many friends.

“We would like to thank the passers-by who stopped and tried their best to save Zaine’s life, as well as the emergency services who attended.

“We would also like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of support.”

Police said the death was not suspicious and they are trying to establish the exact circumstances.