The Bungalow received a top award

A Stonehaven care facility has won a top honour.

The Bungalow received the Specialist Service/Unit Award at the 2018 Scottish Care National Care Home Awards last Friday.

It recognises the quality of care and support delivered by the team.

The Bungalow is a purpose-built care home for adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

The Scottish Care Awards celebrate the best in the long-term care sector, highlighting excellence and rewarding those who work tirelessly to provide consistently outstanding care.

Kathleen Keith, the home’s service manager, said: “We’re enthusiastic about improving our services, both for our residents, and for local council.

“Entering awards enables us to benchmark ourselves against competitors, enabling us to learn and develop.

An unannounced inspection by the Care Inspectorate took place earlier this month and The Bungalow was again rated ‘very good’ across all quality themes which were assessed.

Kathleen added: “This is an outstanding achievement which acknowledges this specialised unit for its exceptional work.”

The home is involved in a number of initiatives to promote excellent practice.

It focuses on the strengths, needs and ambitions of its service users and those who love and support them.

Care and attention is shown to the social life within the setting of the unit and also in the community.

Kathleen said: “Over the past few years the service has made strenuous efforts to promote the inclusion of the service users in the local community through successfully organising and delivering a range of small and larger fund-raising events.

“The service understands the benefit of being part of the wider community and endeavours to significantly involve the community in its work.”