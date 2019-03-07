Tickets go on sale for the ‘Happening’

Tickets for this year’s Midsummer Beer Happening in Stonehaven go on sale today (Thursday).

One of Scotland’s biggest beer festivals, the event is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Tickets are expected to be snapped up for the celebration of brewing from Thursday, June 20, to Saturday, June 22, in a purpose-built marquee in the town’s Baird Park.

Organiser Robert Lindsay said: “People have been clamouring to find out when the tickets will be going on sale, so we are delighted to be able to say ‘we’re open!’.

“And as this is the 10th anniversary of the event we will be offering a fresh twist on the Happening.

“Our thousands of visitors will find a new look with very special beers offered at pop-up bars - and a chance to meet the people who make them – along with some great surprises we are lining up.”

Robert, founder of Stonehaven’s six°north brewery, said the tweaks to the festival will see a range of brewers with their own bars offering not just beers, but also to talk customers through what it is they are drinking and enjoying.

He explained: “What we are essentially creating is a market place where people can wander and enjoy some of the best beers in the world from top flight breweries.

“We have A-list breweries from around the UK coming along, plus top flight beers from across the continent and US and at least 10 local brewers on hand. All of that, plus a 20-strong Scottish cask bar.

“With more than 120 different beers on offer there will be something to delight everyone. We know it’s going to create a vibrant special atmosphere.”

Robert said on top of all of the exciting things lined up, the event will once again offer its popular al fresco street food court with award-winning vendors and also a line-up of the North-east’s best musical talent.

He said: “Tickets fly out the door every year we go on sale and we expect this special year to be busier than ever.”

Robert said stepping up the Happening for its big anniversary is a natural progression for the event, which started 10 years ago as the Stonehaven Real Ale Festival.

He said: “We were just a handful of mates who wanted to put on a beer festival and have fun. Little did we have any idea that from that first go at it in Stonehaven’s Town Hall the festival would grow into the Midsummer Beer Happening, attracting more than 5,000 visitors every year.”

For tickets and information visit www.msbh.co.uk.