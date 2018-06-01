Top acts for folk festival’s special celebrations

The headline acts have been announced for this summer’s Stonehaven Folk Festival.

The event, from July 5-8, has been specially extended to mark its 30th anniversary celebrations.

One of the most popular bands on the folk scene, Manran, will headline the opening concert on Thursday, July 5.

On the Friday, a concert will feature award winning singer Siobhan Miller who was judged to have produced the ‘best traditional track’ at this year’s Radio 2 Folk Awards.

Irish supergroup Altan, celebrating 30 years on the road, will close the concert on to Saturday.

Regarded as one of the finest traditional Irish groups working today, Altan seamlessly blend dazzling instrumental prowess

and the delicate vocals of Mairead Ni Mhaonaigh.

During Saturday, an attempt will be made to create the world’s biggest ceilidh band and land a Guinness World Record.

The event will be held at Mackie Academy.

The anniversary celebrations finish on Sunday with a powerhouse of a concert with Kristina Olsen, Imar and The Chair.

Festival chairman Charlie West said: “We wanted to really celebrate our 30th anniversary.

“I think we have a line-up that certainly do that.”

Tickets for the festival are available from Celtic Chords shop in Barclay Street, from www.stonehavenfolkfestival.co.uk/tickets. or by calling the ticket line - 07480126320