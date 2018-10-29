Top award for local voluntary group

A local voluntary group has received a leading award.

Home-Start Kincardine has been awarded a national quality standard development by Volunteer Dundee.

The organisation has been recognised for excellence in volunteer management.

Home-Start Kincardine provides emotional and practical support to families with at least one child under the age of five in the Kincardine and Mearns area.

Senior co-ordinator Laura Lambert said: “I have been senior co-ordinator since May, 2017, and it is very important to me that Home-Start Kincardine supports and manages volunteers to a high standard, as without our volunteers we would not be here providing support to families with young children.

“In gaining the award, we had to provide a portfolio of evidence on how we support and manage volunteers.”

It was submitted by Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) to Volunteer Dundee.

The group is currently looking for volunteers and anyone interested should get in touch by calling 01569 767773 or drop into the office at 32 David Street, Stonehaven.

The next volunteer course starts on November 7.