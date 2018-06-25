Top business award for Bervie butcher

A Mearns firm is celebrating a prestigious title at Scotland’s Business Awards 2018.

Bannerman Butcher in Inverbervie was named Best Butcher in Scotland.

The awards were presented at the grand final at the Marriott Hotel in Glasgow earlier this month.

Bannerman’s managing director Chris Hall said: “We were absolutely overwhelmed to be nominated and voted ‘Best Butcher in Scotland’ which we owe to our valued and dedicated customers.

“This award is testament to hard work and commitment, serving only the best quality, tastiest meat from our hand-picked Little Barras Aberdeen Angus.”

He added that Bannerman was continually expanding and diversifying its product range, using products from its aged Aberdeen Angus to home-cooked and dry cured meats and charcuterie.

At the same business awards, a Laurencekirk speciality baker’s products were named the Best Baked in Scotland

Allison Stewart, owner of Cakes by Alli-Baba, picked up the leading award ahead of 13 other regional finalists.

The win follows on from the business coming out top in the Aberdeen Region awards, which were presented earlier this year.

They were among a number of local successes at recent awards ceremonies.

The Villa Coffee Shop in Stonehaven was named Cafe of the Year North at the inaugural Scottish Cafe awards.

The event was held in Glasgow’s Crown Plaza and was attended by around 200 cafe owners from across Scotland.

Villa owners Kevin Hermanns and wife Jeannie said they were delighted to receive the award.

Meanwhile, Mathilde Lacouriere, 25, of Inverbervie, was second in the North East Pastry Chef of the Year competition, held at Aberdeen University.

Mathilde trained at the renowned ENSP-Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Patisserie in France before moving to Inverbervie five years ago.

She works at Prince Charles’ Rothesay Rooms in Ballater.